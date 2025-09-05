‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Actor Trevor Larcom Shows Off 130-Lb. Weight-Loss Transformation

Getty/Instagram

Trevor Larcom has everyone talking after he dropped 130 lbs!

The 21-year-old, who played “Fresh Off the Boat’s” Trent, has been showing off his transformation on TikTok and Instagram.

In one post, the actor revealed, “I lost 130-lbs. without the gym,” while sharing his grocery haul with fans.

Larcom picked up lettuce, bananas, strawberries, zero sugar lemonade by Minute Maid, fat-free Fair Life milk, zero-sugar soda, lean beef, fat-free Reddi-wip, fat-free cheddar cheese, light sour cream, and zero-carb tortillas.

He also shared in another video, “People always ask if I took things to lose weight. No, none of that.”

As Trevor’s weight loss made headlines, he denied accusations he used Ozempic or steroids to lose the weight. “We’re hitting back,” he said in one TikTok post.