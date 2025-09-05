Celebrity News September 05, 2025
‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Actor Trevor Larcom Shows Off 130-Lb. Weight-Loss Transformation
Trevor Larcom has everyone talking after he dropped 130 lbs!
The 21-year-old, who played “Fresh Off the Boat’s” Trent, has been showing off his transformation on TikTok and Instagram.
In one post, the actor revealed, “I lost 130-lbs. without the gym,” while sharing his grocery haul with fans.
Larcom picked up lettuce, bananas, strawberries, zero sugar lemonade by Minute Maid, fat-free Fair Life milk, zero-sugar soda, lean beef, fat-free Reddi-wip, fat-free cheddar cheese, light sour cream, and zero-carb tortillas.
He also shared in another video, “People always ask if I took things to lose weight. No, none of that.”
As Trevor’s weight loss made headlines, he denied accusations he used Ozempic or steroids to lose the weight. “We’re hitting back,” he said in one TikTok post.
In another post, he said of sharing his journey, “I’m not doing this for any reason other than to help you guys, to motivate you guys, and show you what’s possible.”