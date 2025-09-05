Getty Images

Drew Barrymore is opening up about a harrowing accident that one of her daughters went through during a European vacation.

On Thursday, Barrymore appeared on “Late Night with Stephen Colbert,” explaining why she had to cancel a get-together with his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert.

She said, “The last time we were supposed to get together, my daughter ended up having an accident. I was like calling her…”

Stephen made sure the audience knew that Drew’s daughter was “fine.”

Drew shares two daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with ex Will Kopelman.

Drew revealed, “My daughter, actually she got in an e-bike accident. In France, which sounds so fabulous. Yes, so we were in fabulous France, and then she had an e-bike accident."

“And she was like a mile out in the mountains and ripped her whole elbow open. It was completely, just, we spent days in an E.R. in and out.”

“She’s fine, but she ripped off her bra and turned it into a tourniquet,” Barrymore elaborated.