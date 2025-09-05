Derek Hough Kicks Off 'Extra' Season 32 with Epic Dance Number — Watch This!

Don’t miss the season premiere of the all-new "Extra" on Monday, September 8.

Derek Hough is just getting warmed up as the new host — watch his epic dance number to kick off Season 32!

With Hough as host, the show enters an exciting new chapter, with continued dynamic storytelling and deeper connections with global audiences across all platforms. "Extra" remains a category leader, breaking headlines and providing a unique, fresh take on entertainment news, advancing the biggest pop culture stories of the day. Reaching all linear, digital, and social audiences, “Extra” has garnered a cross-platform reach of over 100 million each month.

As the second-longest running entertainment newsmagazine in syndication, “Extra” has covered over 14,000 red carpets with over 80,000 celebrity interviews, creating a quarter of a million minutes of original content. The show has received 12 consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment News Program, winning the Emmy in 2014 and 2016.