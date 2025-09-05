Charlie Sheen Talks Low-Key 60th Birthday, His Kids & 8 Years of Sobriety (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Charlie Sheen stepped out on Thursday for the L.A. premiere of his new Netflix documentary “aka Charlie Sheen." He was joined by his ex-wife Denise Richards, marking their first red carpet since they divorced in 2006!

"Extra's" Terri Seymour spoke with Charlie about his recent birthday, the doc, kids and more.

Opening up about just turning 60, Sheen shared the low-key way he celebrated — which he joked was very different from his wild 50th!

“It feels fine. It feels pretty good, you know?” he said. “I mean, it's a pretty large price to pay for the wisdom that comes with it… The lead-up to 60 is this constellation of stories that you write about what it's going to be like, and then you get there and you're like, ‘Oh, okay so it's Wednesday.’ You get to Wednesday and everything's fine.”

Charlie went on, “It's cool to put a different number in front of the next chunk, the next decade, you know. And what's interesting is I am the age of every Super Bowl.”

Terri asked, “Did you celebrate?”

Sheen replied, “I had a lovely lunch with my parents the day before... I didn't want to lock them out of the festivities, and then I did something I wanted to do for a long time and I went to a nice hotel that has a lovely spa by myself and just got some treatments and watched ‘Forensic Files’ and ‘Practical Jokers’ and ordered food.”

Noting that it was very different from how he celebrated his 50th, he said, “Very different… Oh, gosh. That was the Hamburger Hamlet… Were you there?”

Terri told him, “I wasn’t,” joking, “Clearly it was a good night.”

Charlie went on, “Every time I'd wind up at a party I didn't want to be at, I was always thinking, like, ‘Why can't I do something by my design on my day?’ Because it's interesting, we really only have one birthday, and then we make a big deal out of celebrating that one day. You know what I'm saying? Because someone says, ‘How many birthdays have you had?’ It's like the correct answer is one. One birthday.”

Moving on to the doc, Terri asked, “Were you surprised by anything your friends or any of your family members said during their interviews for the documentary?”

He explained, “No, because it wasn't really I wasn't coaching anybody, but Renz [director Andrew Renzi] and I worked on this thing for a year and we got really close and we spent a lot of time figuring out the stories that mattered in the different moments in time, and which ones we were going to lean into and which stuff felt like kind of behind the scenes, right? Like, behind the scenes like you'd get for a movie, you know?”



He added, “I wasn't present for anybody else's interviews… but they covered ground that I was pretty familiar with, and just had never heard it quite through their point of view expressed how it is in the film. So, that's pretty cool.”

Having shared that he has asked people for forgiveness, Sheen said he has gotten all positive answers.

“So far, I'm batting a thousand,” he revealed. “So, that's pretty good… I'm sure there's people I could still reach out to, and I would know the answer, but what's the point? You know?”

As for his relationship with his kids, he said, “It's pretty good. At one point, they've all lived with me in different stages. Yeah, right now it's me and Max… but it's funny because your kids, like… One day, you look up and they've gone from children to, like, you have a roommate. Yeah. You know? And then you're, like, relying on them to contribute the same way a roommate is usually supposed to. And that never works out, you know? That's my kids… Those expectations are fantasies. But no, I adore all of my children and I'm so glad that Lola is a part of this.”

Charlie added, “Bob is in this also. Yeah. Bob Sheen… Yeah. Whose middle name is Ma. It's on his birth certificate. Bob Ma Sheen.”

Terri asking how he talks to his kids about what he has experienced,

Sheen said, “You touch on it in doses, and then as they get older, if they're curious or they hear something and they come to me, of course, I'll give them the straight dope, you know?... It's not like there's like an air of denial in my family. No, it's just about they've probably figured I've talked about stuff enough to where they don't either want to meddle, or that if I feel they need to know something, I'll share it. So, that's going to be kind of cool with this documentary. There are, you know, family members that are going to see things in here that I've never told them.”

Charlie, who is getting ready to celebrate eight years of sobriety, has some advice for others.

“You can't have somebody else raise your hand for you,” he said, “At some point, you got to get to a place where there's a willingness to just say, ‘I've had enough and I'm going to do these few things and commit to them and just see what's on the other side’… just keep it uncomplicated. I think I'm

just speaking for what worked for me.”



And he is ready to do more acting! Sheen said, “It is amazing because it feels like there's a there's a shift in the trade winds that I think people are excited… There's enough perspective for me and enough distance between all of that stuff that I can focus on getting back to doing things that became the reason that people paid attention in the first place. That's what people tend to forget. They're like, ‘Oh, right. We care about this guy because of the cool stuff he did.’”



Charlie said nothing is concrete yet, but, “He is wide open and the great news is that now… there's options. So, that's pretty cool. “