Boston Film Festival Celebrates 41st Year

The Boston Film Festival (BFF) will celebrate its 41st season September 18 – 22. Featuring four world premieres and the international premiere of opening night feature “The Fallow Few” from Massachusetts native JR Rappaport.

Once again this year, the festival includes a special presentation from Warner Bros. Television for Boston area college students.

In addition to the opening night feature film, “The Fallow Few,” the slate includes the closing night screening of “Ambleside,” making its world premiere. Documentaries making their world premiere include “Hidden: The Kati Preston Story,” “Remembering Big: Juan ‘Chi Chi’ Rodriguez Story,’ and “Heart of a Lion.”

Reflecting a wide range of current affairs and newsworthy topics, this year’s films shed light on unique people, crucial social issues and extraordinary stories that move, inform and inspire.

Question-and-answer sessions with film creatives will follow all live premieres.

The Boston Film Festival will present Clare Staples, founder of Skydog Sanctuary and star of feature documentary “Blue Zeus,” with the Humanitarian Award for her dedication and tireless efforts to rescue wild mustangs and burros.