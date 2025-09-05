Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red-Carpet Appearance with Husband Louis Eisner

Getty Images

Ashley Olsen and her husband Louis Eisner hit the red carpet this week… for the first time since 2021!

On September 4, the pair attended the 25th Anniversary Young Eisner Scholars (YES) Gala in Bel Air, California, alongside Louis’ mother Lisa Eisner.

Ashley wore a long khaki dress for the occasion, while Louis chose a black suit, striped green shirt, and black-and-white polka-dot tie. Lisa chose an all-white ensemble for the gala.

Louis’ father Eric Eisner is the founder of Young Eisner Scholars. According to the website, “YES identifies high-potential students from low-income communities in Los Angeles, New York City, and rural Appalachian North Carolina, and provides them with the long-term support, resources, and educational access required for success through high school, college, and career.”

Ashley and Louis have been romantically linked since 2017, and tied the knot December 28, 2022.

In 2023, TMZ reported the couple had welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Otto.