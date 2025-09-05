Television September 05, 2025
'90 Day Fiancé’: Chloe’s Mom Worries About Her Move to Aruba for a Pirate (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the new season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!
In the clip, we met Chloe, a 20-something from Massachusetts, as she prepares to move to Aruba for love — despite her mom’s heartfelt concerns about the leap she’s taking.
Her mom expressed some worry, saying, “Chloe, you are moving to another country for a pirate.”
Chloe responded, “Not everyone wants to work a 9 to 5.”
Her mom commented, “Understood, but how sustainable is piracy?”
Chloe insisted that she wasn’t going to be a pirate, but her mom argued, “You never know. You’re not going to have a ton of options there.”
Chloe said she plans to “wing it.”
In a confessional, her mom is worried that Chloe will have a “harder life” in Aruba.
“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” premieres Monday, September 8, at 8 p.m. on TLC.