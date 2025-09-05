2025 VMAs Preview: Lady Gaga & Mariah Carey Set to Take Center Stage!

Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and more of music’s biggest names are coming together for an iconic night at the 2025 MTV VMAs!

Gaga is set for a big night, with 12 nominations, the most of any artist, plus her first VMAs performance in five years.

“Extra” spoke with Variety’s Steven J. Horowitz, who weighed in, saying, “There’s a lot of stuff going on with Lady Gaga, so it’s going to be a big night for her.”

Mariah will be celebrating a milestone moment as she receives the Video Vanguard Award.

Steven noted, “This is a huge, monumental milestone for her and all the artists who came before her. For her to get this sort of acknowledgment and honor at this point really just shows how much of a career she’s had and the longevity that she’s had as well.”

The star-studded night will be hosted by LL Cool J.