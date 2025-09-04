Why Tom Pelphrey Has Fiancée Kaley Cuoco to Thank for 'Task’ Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tom Pelphrey enjoyed a date night with fiancée Kaley Cuoco for the NYC premiere of his new thriller series “Task” on Thursday.

“Extra” spoke with Tom, who dished on how he and Kaley “always read each other’s scripts,” and says she read this one first and knew it was going to be special.

He noted, “I always love to hear what she thinks and I get to read hers and we always talk about stuff. It’s a nice bonus of doing the same thing.”

Tom praised the script, saying, “It was all on the page. Just jumped right off the page as soon as you read it. I knew, she knew it was going to be special.”

Pelphrey also gushed over co-star Mark Ruffalo, who he described as “one of the most generous actors.” He added, ‘He’s a very sweet soul, he’s lovely. Everybody’s happier when Mark’s around, you know. You watch someone like that, someone I’ve admired for a long time, and you think, ‘Okay, I should, I can take some of that with me for next time.’”

Work aside, Tom raved that being a dad to 2-year-old daughter Matilda is the “greatest thing ever.”