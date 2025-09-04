‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Location Revealed (Report)

HBO

It looks like we have a location for “The White Lotus” Season 4!

Deadline reports creator Mike White has “zeroed in” on France, but we’ll have to wait to see which city will take center stage in the fourth season!

The past three seasons have taken place in beachy areas, so don’t be too surprised if it takes place in a similar-looking location.

HBO and White have not confirmed a specific location yet.

White recently dished on what he wants for the next season, saying, “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.”

Last season, the show was shot in Thailand with Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook. Natasha Rothwell was also back as spa manager Belinda.