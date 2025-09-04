Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Possible Wedding Location Revealed (Report)

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just got engaged, and there are so many burning questions about their upcoming wedding!

Now, a source tells Page Six that the couple plans to say “I do” in Rhode Island next summer.

The insider claimed, “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island,” adding, “She is in a hurry to have children.”

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is already on board with the couple getting hitched in his state.

He shared the couple’s engagement news on X and wrote, “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.”

No word of whether the couple would opt for a venue or throw a backyard party.

Taylor owns an estate in the Westerly’s Watch Hill area, which she bought in 2013 for $17.5 million. According to Page Six, the home is currently undergoing a nearly $2-million renovation.

Swift is known for throwing Fourth of July parties at the mansion, and even referenced it in her song “The Last Great American Dynasty” off her “Folklore” album.