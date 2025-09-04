TheImageDirect

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are fueling more rumors!

On Wednesday, the two were photographed together in New York City, sharing smiles with Harry wrapping his arm around Zoë.

At one point, they were seen holding hands while walking in Brooklyn.

The NYC sighting comes just days after Harry and Zoë were caught kissing at Rita’s in London.

The romance rumors are flying amid her promotion tour for new film “Caught Stealing.”

A source recently told People magazine, “He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run.”

They first sparked dating rumors last month when they were seen walking arm in arm in Rome by a social media user, who uploaded the video online.

In the video, the pair walk away from the camera. Kravitz wears a short white dress with a black baseball cap and glasses while holding a coffee. Harry dons blue pants and a blue jacket with glasses.

The user shared, “I asked for a picture before that, and he said he was offline but was so sweet and held my hand.” The person said they were “still processing the emotion of” the interaction.