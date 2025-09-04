Getty Images

Miranda Kerr is weighing in on her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s split from Katy Perry.

Kerr chatted with KIIS FM's “Kyle & Jackie O Show” on Wednesday and shared her candid take on Orlando and Katy, who announced their breakup in July.

When asked about them, she gushed, “I love them both. I actually just saw them both. I was with them on the weekend.”

Referring to Orlando and Katy’s daughter Daisy, Miranda said, “We were celebrating Daisy's birthday,” adding that the three of them snapped a photo together.

She dished, “It was kind of funny. Katy sent me the photo of, like, Orlando and his two exes.”

Kerr went on, “We all had such big smiles on our faces. We are one big happy family.”

The 42-year-old shared her love for the pair, saying, “Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously.”

When Jackie brought up how Orlando’s splits with Miranda and Katy both seemed to be amicable, the model said, “Honestly, especially when you have children, it shouldn’t be any other way. The needs of the child always need to come first and it needs to be harmonious.”

She explained that the parents will be in each other’s lives forever, saying, it should be “peaceful.”

Kerr insisted, “If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself.”

Miranda opened up to "Extra" about her close bond with Katy back in 2023. She said at the time, “It's something that's really important, to be so close to my son's stepmom. She knows me. We're family. We go on holidays together. We spend all those special milestones together and those moments.”

Miranda and Orlando were married from 2010-2013 and share son Flynn, 14. Miranda went on to marry Evan Spiegel and have sons Hart, 7, Myles, 5, and Pierre, 18 months.

Orlando and Katy dated on and off starting in 2016, and got engaged in 2019. They share 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

The exes confirmed their split in July with a statement to Page Six that said, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”