Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo on ‘NCIS’ Reunion 10 Years in the Making (Exclusive)

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+

Ten years in the making, it’s the return of “NCIS’s” beloved partners in crime, Tony and Ziva!

“Extra” spoke to Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo about bringing their on-screen chemistry back in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” premiering September 4 on Paramount+.

Of the highly anticipated reunion, Michael said, “Cote and I had very specific ideas about what we wanted this to be.”

Cote added, “We’re coming back in a big way. We are older and hopefully wiser, but we are as silly as ever.”

So, what’s happened to this “NCIS” couple since we saw them 10 years ago? They moved to Paris, have a child, and are still fighting bad guys, but the one question remains unanswered: How did they get there? That’s revealed throughout the season.

Michael teased, ‘They keep meeting couples that reflect back to them, mirror back to them, their own relationship with each other.”

Filming together wasn’t exactly like riding a bike!