Health & Beauty September 04, 2025
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Blonde Hair
Kate Middleton is showing off her blonde-hair transformation!
The Princess of Wales visited the Natural History Museum’s newly renovated gardens in London on Thursday alongside Prince William.
Middleton is not only rocking summer highlights, her hair is also longer than usual!
Kate, who recently fought cancer, wore her hair down and in a side part with curls for the outing, while wearing a white blouse and tweed blazer with black pants.
Kate Middleton Debuts Blonde Hair at Church OutingView Story
The sighting comes after Middleton was photographed on August 24 with blonde hair while sitting in the passenger seat of a Range Rover, which her husband Prince William was driving.
Kate and William were seen heading to and leaving church together at Crathie Kirk, which is close to Balmoral Castle.
Her hair was shades lighter than when she attended the Wimbledon Championships in July.
Princess Diana: ‘Extra’ Flashes Back to Our 1997 Coverage on the 28th Anniversary of Her DeathView Story
Kate and William were joined in the car by their kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, who sat in the back.
Besides Kate and William and their kids, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also seen making their way to the church, which is the royals’ preferred church when they are in town at Balmoral Castle.