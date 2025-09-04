Getty Images

Kate Middleton is showing off her blonde-hair transformation!

The Princess of Wales visited the Natural History Museum’s newly renovated gardens in London on Thursday alongside Prince William.

Middleton is not only rocking summer highlights, her hair is also longer than usual!

Kate, who recently fought cancer, wore her hair down and in a side part with curls for the outing, while wearing a white blouse and tweed blazer with black pants.

The sighting comes after Middleton was photographed on August 24 with blonde hair while sitting in the passenger seat of a Range Rover, which her husband Prince William was driving.

Kate and William were seen heading to and leaving church together at Crathie Kirk, which is close to Balmoral Castle.

Her hair was shades lighter than when she attended the Wimbledon Championships in July.

Kate and William were joined in the car by their kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, who sat in the back.