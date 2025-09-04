Denise Richards Responds to Aaron Phypers’ Divorce Filing

Getty Images

Amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards has a new request.

In response to Phypers’ divorce petition, obtained by People magazine, Richards is asking for spousal support and asking for termination of the court’s ability to award support to him.

Along with spousal support, Richards is asking Phypers to pay her legal fees and stating that her “separate property and debts are unknown at this time.”

In a statement, Phypers hit back at Richards’ requests, telling People magazine, “Denise Richards is attempting to humiliate me again, just as she did with her first ex, Charlie Sheen, six years ago today!”

Phypers claimed, “It is the same vengeance playbook as Charlie said, ‘D and her legal posse only deal in fiction. My day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward, and the truth will prevail.’ I, too, will be vindicated when the truth comes out, just as Charlie promised. Our family has been ruined by Denise’s lies of promising to end a year-long affair.”

Richards’ divorce lawyer Brett Berman recently denied Phypers’ affair allegations, insisting they are “false.”

In July, Phypers filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”