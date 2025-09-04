Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the death of famed fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died Thursday at the age of 91.

Big names — including Julia Roberts, Donatella Versace, Victoria Beckham, and Russell Crowe — mourned Armani’s death on social media.

Roberts shared a pic of herself with Armani, writing on Instagram, “A true friend. A Legend. 💔.”

Victoria took to her Instagram Story to remember Giorgio, writing, “The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani — a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend."

Crowe posted on X, “Mr. Armani has made a deep contribution, to fashion, to design, to popular culture. His energy, vision and finesse has made a mark acknowledged around the globe. I adored him. He was so kind. So many significant moments in my life, awards, wedding, Wimbledon… all in Armani.”

“I have been looking forward to seeing him, plans were in place for Milan at the end of this month. Alas…,” Russell added. “What a life he had, from his beginnings to his glory.”

Ashton Kutcher tweeted, “Visionary kind human Giorgio Armani. RIP.”

Naomi Watts wrote on Instagram, "RIP Giorgio 💔 Thank you for your brilliance 🕊️."

Cindy Crawford posted a group pic of herself, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista with Giorgio, writing on Instagram, "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of a legend, @giorgioarmani ♥️🕊️ A true master of his craft."

Demi Moore posted an Instagram video of herself hugging Giorgio. She wrote, "So deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a true legend, Giorgio Armani. I am beyond thankful for the time we spent working so closely together this past year on one-of-a-kind, Privé designs for Cannes, Golden Globes and Oscars. He helped bring Elisabeth’s sparkle to life, and I am eternally grateful. We will miss you dearly Mr. Armani 🕊️♥️."

In a statement, Morgan Freeman said, "On screen and off, in quiet moments and on the grandest stages, I have had the honor of wearing Armani. Today, we remember a man whose genius touched many lives and whose legacy of grace and timeless style will endure.”

On Thursday, Armani’s fashion house announced that he "passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."

He had worked up until the final days of his long life, "dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."