Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Dated Jennifer Aniston’s BF Jim Curtis

Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel is dishing on her past relationship with Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend, hypnotist Jim Curtis.

On a recent episode of her “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, she shared, “I dated Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend and he was a nice guy.”

She said they dated about 10 years ago, saying, “I'm not going to get into too much detail out of respect for her and her relationship. I'm happy for her… His name is Jim Curtis, and he's getting a lot of attention because he's with her now and he's in, like, the wellness space.”

“I didn't really understand it when I dated him,” she said, adding that she doesn’t recall him being a hypnotist back then.

Getty Images/Instagram

She did remember that he went through something “life-altering” that “changed his life and turned him toward wellness.”

Frankel said when it comes to the wellness space, she doesn’t “love all areas of it”

She said that at the time, “We talked about it, but… we just didn't get that into it, and he was earlier on in his journey.”

Giving her take on Jim and Jen, she said, “There was an earthiness to it, and it does vibe with Jen Aniston,” adding that she remembers Curtis as a “kind, nice man.”

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star said, “I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love.”

Endorsing the couple, she said, “I am team Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis and I would bet on them.”

Jennifer and Jim were first linked in July. Us Weekly reports they were set up by friends.

A source revealed, “They are being super private, but have been spending a lot of time together. They are happy and really into each other.”

A friend later told the magazine, “We think he may be the perfect guy for her. She deserves all the happiness and love from a good guy, and so far, he is checking all the boxes.”