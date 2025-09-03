Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift Engagement & Offers Proposal Advice

YouTube/Getty

Travis Kelce is speaking out for the first time about his engagement to Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs star opened up to his brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast, confessing, “I still get giddy,” calling Swift his fiancée.

Taylor announced their engagement on August 26, which Jason jokingly called, “the Instagram post heard ‘round the world.”

Travis told him, "That's right, that's right. And I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on. It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

The couple were just spotted at a Cincinnati Bearcats game, and Kelce shared, "It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates. So yeah, it was pretty cool."

Travis also dished out some proposal advice, sharing, "Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way... You might be able to get some ideas from how other people did it. It might get the creative juices going.”

He added, “I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons, baby. Everything else will be beautiful."

Travis also confessed he thought about proposing on the water, but changed his mind.

“New Heights” podcast producer known as Intern Brandon told the brothers that he recently popped the question in the water and wouldn’t recommend it.

Brandon shared, “My head was bobbing up in the water, holding the ring while kicking your little feet to fight the current. Don't recommend it. Travis did it on land. Much safer.”

Kelce replied, “I got warned, I got warned. I once thought I would do it on water, but you did it. You showed heart.”

Jason teased, “You thought you'd do it on water. He did it in water!”

Instead, Kelce popped the question with an old mine cut ring at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and the proposal location was decorated in gorgeous flowers.