Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke Welcome Twin Boys

Getty

“You” star Penn Badgley’s twins have arrived!

On Wednesday, Badgley announced the birth of his sons with wife Domino Kirke while promoting a live event for his new book “Crushmore.”

Along with an Instagram video showing his babies’ feet, he told his followers, “There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up.”

Penn captioned the post, writing, “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info.”

Their twin boys are joining their older son James, 4. She is also mom to son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.

In April, Badgley was prepping for the twins’ arrival while promoting the final season of “You.”

“Extra” spoke with Penn, who admitted, “Who’s ready for twins? Nobody is ready for twins. We’re as ready as we can be!”

Penn elaborated, “There’s a meme — any parent, I think can relate, and if they can’t, they’re lying… It’s like, ‘Parenting at 8 in the morning’ at 8 a.m., and it’s a picture of Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers and he’s wearing a cardigan and he’s like, ‘Hmm.’ And then it says, ‘Parenting at 8 p.m.’ and it’s Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away’ covered in blood and he’s screaming and he’s got a long beard… So parenting with twins is maybe like you start as ‘Cast Away’ and then you become the clown from ‘It’? I don’t know.”

Domino revealed in February that they were expecting twins.

She wrote on Instagram, “Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical.”