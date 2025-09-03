Celebrity News September 03, 2025
Michelle Dockery & Jasper Waller-Bridge Expecting First Child
Michelle Dockery is expecting her first child at 43.
The actress showed off her baby bump in a light blue, off the shoulder gown at the world premiere of “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” in London.
Her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was by her side for the special night out. The pair have been married since 2023.
Dockery also posed with her co-stars like Laura Carmichael and Joanne Froggatt as they celebrated what could be the final installment of the “Downton Abbey” franchise.
The film takes the Crawley family into the 1930s, but they are having financial troubles and Dockery’s Lady Mary is involved in a scandal.
“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” opens in theaters Sept. 12.