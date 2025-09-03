Lauren Jauregui on ‘Amazing' Fifth Harmony Reunion: ‘Like We Never Left’ (Exclusive)

Jose Alvarado, Jr./ABC

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong are ready to get to work on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Brandon and Lauren, who recently reunited with Fifth Harmony at a Jonas Brothers concert!

Lauren smiled, saying, “The girls are back! It was amazing to be with each other onstage. The energy was like we never left, honestly.”

Lauren didn’t tell her band mates about “Dancing with the Stars,” saying, “I didn’t know. It was the next day, literally… I have to get up at 3:45 a.m. for my flight home from the Jonas Brothers situation and then I landed. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna sleep all day,’ and then in the middle of the day, I get a call from my manager. She’s like, ‘Girl, you got ‘Dancing with the Stars!’’”

Lauren and Brandon just met on Tuesday, but they’re already “vibing.”

Brandon’s ready to take over that fifth spot of Fifth Harmony. He joked, “Have you heard me sing? I’m the harmony.”

After Lauren and Brandon fly back to L.A. tonight, they are hitting the dance floor first thing. She said, “We got a lot to do tomorrow. We’re ready, though.”

Lauren is calm and collected, saying, “I trust him. He’s such an amazing dancer and he almost won last year.”

Due to her Fifth Harmony background, Brandon is excited to have a partner who understands live performances and the pressure.

“I think being live onstage is for people that have done it is like, that’s a huge hurdle to get over,” Brandon noted. “I think it’s even different from, like, athletes… There’s a different energy when all the eyeballs are pointed towards you and there’s an expectation. She understands that pressure and so it’s much easier to deliver.”