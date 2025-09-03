Hilaria Baldwin Is ‘Terrified’ for ‘DWTS,’ Reveals Alec & Kids’ Reactions (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

Hilaria Baldwin and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko chatted with “Extra” after the “Good Morning America” cast reveal.

Hilaria has a dance background, but she confessed to feeling some nerves as well as being excited.

“There's some very, very talented people here this year… I'm scared. I'm going to be honest. I'm, like, I'm terrified. I'm excited and I'm, like, going to soak up every single moment because this is such a dream come true, and I'm scared.”

Gleb added, “We want to work hard, have fun, right? Enjoy every moment. It's not a race, it's a marathon. We're going to take a week at a time and just hopefully create some incredible routines and memorable dances.”

She also shared hubby Alec Baldwin and their kids’ reactions to her being on the show!

“Alec has been wanting me to do this show for a long time and I'm like, ‘I have kids. Like, I can't. I can't do this.’ And so, they called me and we just looked at each other and I was like, ‘Guess we're all going to L.A.’”

Plus, Gleb teased their first dance, which is a cha-cha.

“We're dancing the cha-cha… It's actually one of the hardest dances as well, because it's fast. It's a lot of footwork. It's a lot of hip action. It's, it's a lot of everything. So, you know, here we go. Cha-cha-cha.”