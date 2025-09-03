Television September 03, 2025
‘DWTS’ Season 34 Cast Revealed! Hilaria Baldwin, Danielle Fishel, Corey Feldman & More
“Dancing with the Stars” is back with an all-star lineup!
On Wednesday, “Good Morning America” announced the cast for Season 34 featuring reality stars, actors, athletes and more.
Teaming up for a chance at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are:
“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik
Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
NBA All-Star Baron Davis and Britt Stewart
Social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
Reality TV star Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
Actor and musician Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson
“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov
Actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
“Pentatonix” member Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
“Fifth Harmony” member Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong
“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater
Season 34 judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and “Extra” host Derek Hough, while hosts will be Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.
“DWTS” will premiere Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. Fans can stream the show the next day on Hulu.