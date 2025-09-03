‘DWTS’ Season 34 Cast Revealed! Hilaria Baldwin, Danielle Fishel, Corey Feldman & More

ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” is back with an all-star lineup!

On Wednesday, “Good Morning America” announced the cast for Season 34 featuring reality stars, actors, athletes and more.

Teaming up for a chance at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are:

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

NBA All-Star Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

Social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Reality TV star Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Actor and musician Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

“Pentatonix” member Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

“Fifth Harmony” member Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater

Season 34 judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and “Extra” host Derek Hough, while hosts will be Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.