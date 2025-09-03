‘DWTS’ Pair Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik React to Taylor Swift’s Engagement! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Secret Lives or Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Jan Ravnik chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi after the “GMA” cast reveal.

They talked about both being newbies since this is Jan’s first season as a pro.

He called her “amazing,” and Jen added, “Automatically, we clicked.”

Affleck just welcomed her third child earlier this summer and Jan explained, “I heard that she's a new mom and I was like, ‘Oh, we're going to go slow.’ She said right away, ‘Oh, no’… I was throwing her around. She said, ‘No, I'm fine.’”

Jen agreed, “It's honestly what I need right now. Postpartum can be so hard and yeah, I feel like the best thing you can do is sometimes move your body and that's what I'm doing.”

Jan was a backup dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, and Jen confirmed, “You got a Swiftie.”

Ravnik said he hopes fellow Swifties will be “voting for us.”

They also reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news, which Jen said happened the same day she and Jan met for the first time.

Ravnik said she was so happy for Taylor, saying she “deserves the best.”

Affleck added, “I found out who my partner was on the same day that she got engaged. I was like, "What is going on right now? Like, yeah, it's a dream come true.”

Plus, “Extra’s” new host Derek Hough, who is a “DWTS” judge, jumped in to offer the pair a little advice.

“Lean into the newness,” he said. “Have fun with it.”

Derek told Jen, “Listen to this man. He's a fantastic dancer,” and told Jan, “Listen to your partner.”

Ultimately, he advised, “Have fun with it!”

Mona also chatted with Affleck’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” co-star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas.

Whitney raved that they hit it off right away, calling the pairing “chef’s kiss,” while Mark noted there’s been a lot of laughing and hard work already. (And yes, plenty of TikToking!) Mark wasn’t getting ahead of himself about the Mirrorball Trophy, though, saying that the competition is marathon and not a sprint. Watch!