David Duchovny Reveals When He Married Monique Pendleberry

Getty Images

“X Files” star David Duchovny, 65, has been secretly married for months!

On Wednesday, Duchovny confirmed that he tied the knot with Monique Pendleberry, 31, earlier this year during an appearance on “Today with Jenna & Friends.”

He told guest host Savannah Guthrie that he married “in February.”

Duchovny’s revelation comes three months after they were spotted with wedding bands in Malibu.

In June, David dished on their wedding, telling The Telegraph, “We ran off to Santa Barbara and did it at the courthouse there.”

David and Monique were first romantically linked in 2017 after meeting at SunLife Organic Juicery. The business is owned by David’s friend Khalil Rafati, and Monique was working there at the time.

David was previously married to Téa Leoni from 1997-2014. They share daughter Madelaine, 24, and Kyd, 21.

In July, Leoni married her “Madam Secretary” co-star Tim Daly in an intimate ceremony in New York.