Celebrity News September 03, 2025

‘Counting On’ Star John-David Duggar & Wife Abbie Expecting Baby #3

“Counting On” star John-David Duggar and his wife Abbie are having another baby!

On Wednesday, the pair announced that they are expecting their third child together.

They wrote on Instagram, “We’ve been keeping a little secret. Baby #3 arriving early 2026!!!"

They included a pic of themselves posing with a sonogram stuck on a #3-shaped balloon, and their two kids Grace Duggar, 5, and son Charlie Duggar, 2, holding #1 and #2 shaped balloons, respectively.

In response to the post, John-David’s sister Jana Duggar commented, “Congrats! So excited for you all!!"

Last month, Jana announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann.

She wrote, “We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!  We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!"

