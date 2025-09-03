‘Counting On’ Star John-David Duggar & Wife Abbie Expecting Baby #3

Instagram

“Counting On” star John-David Duggar and his wife Abbie are having another baby!

On Wednesday, the pair announced that they are expecting their third child together.

They wrote on Instagram, “We’ve been keeping a little secret. Baby #3 arriving early 2026!!!"

They included a pic of themselves posing with a sonogram stuck on a #3-shaped balloon, and their two kids Grace Duggar, 5, and son Charlie Duggar, 2, holding #1 and #2 shaped balloons, respectively.

In response to the post, John-David’s sister Jana Duggar commented, “Congrats! So excited for you all!!"

Last month, Jana announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann.