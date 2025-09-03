Cardi B Speaks Out After Beating $24M Assault Lawsuit

Getty Images

Cardi B spoke out on Tuesday after beating a $24-million assault lawsuit.

ABC News reports security guard Emani Ellis brought a civil suit against Cardi for an alleged 2018 altercation at a Beverly Hills medical office.

The jury found Cardi B not liable in the case.

At a press conference, the “Bodak Yellow” singer thanked her lawyers, the jurors, the judge, press, and her fans at home, before insisting, "I swear to God, I will say it on my deathbed, I did not touch that woman. I did not touch that girl. I didn't lay my hands on that girl.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

She later poked fun at her past, but doubled down on her innocence, saying, “I know I got a little reputation, but I swear to God I’m innocent... I’m really innocent for real.”

Cardi, who said she missed her children’s first day of school because of the case, had a warning for anyone who tries to sue her in the future.

She said, “This time around I’m going to be nice, the next person that try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me I am going to countersue and I am going to make you pay, because this is not okay.”

The rapper went on, “Don't ever think that I'm gonna give you my money that I work hard for. I don't lay in bed all day, I work all day, and I work hard for my money for my kids and for people I take care of, so don't you ever think that you're gonna sue me and I'm just gonna settle. It's not gonna happen."

She also asked fans to leave Ellis alone, saying, “Don’t go bothering her.”

Cardi, who is dropping “Am I the Drama?” on September 19, added that it has been “really tough” juggling the case with her “album rollout,” and joked that her “forehead is raw from changing all these wigs.”