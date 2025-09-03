Britt Robertson & Paul Floyd Expecting First Child

“Tomorrowland” actress Britt Robertson, 35, is going to be a mom!

On Tuesday, Robertson announced her pregnancy.

Referencing her husband Paul Floyd, she wrote on Instagram, “Best day of my life 3 years ago. The only thing that can top marrying @likefloyd23 is watching him become a daddy. ❤️”

Britt hinted at the gender of their baby by including a pic of Paul wearing a shirt that read, “Girl Dad Summer.”

The pregnancy comes two years after Britt and Paul’s wedding.

In the spring of 2023, Brit and Paul tied the knot.

Along with posting a series of photos from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was.”

For their special day, Britt wore a strapless white gown and veil, while Paul sported a light blue suit and Hawaiian shirt.

A year before, Britt went public with their relationship, posting a pic of herself hugging Paul, writing, “👑 of my ❤️.”