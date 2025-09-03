Celebrity News September 03, 2025
Britt Robertson & Paul Floyd Expecting First Child
“Tomorrowland” actress Britt Robertson, 35, is going to be a mom!
On Tuesday, Robertson announced her pregnancy.
Referencing her husband Paul Floyd, she wrote on Instagram, “Best day of my life 3 years ago. The only thing that can top marrying @likefloyd23 is watching him become a daddy. ❤️”
Britt hinted at the gender of their baby by including a pic of Paul wearing a shirt that read, “Girl Dad Summer.”
The pregnancy comes two years after Britt and Paul’s wedding.
In the spring of 2023, Brit and Paul tied the knot.
Along with posting a series of photos from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was.”
For their special day, Britt wore a strapless white gown and veil, while Paul sported a light blue suit and Hawaiian shirt.
A year before, Britt went public with their relationship, posting a pic of herself hugging Paul, writing, “👑 of my ❤️.”
Months after making it Instagram official, the pair got engaged in London.