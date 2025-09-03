Behind the Scenes with Derek Hough at the ‘DWTS’ Season 34 Cast Announcement

The Season 34 cast of “Dancing with the Stars” has been revealed, and there’s no one better to go behind the scenes at “Good Morning America” than “Extra’s” new host Derek Hough!

He told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi of announcement day for contestants, “It is a whirlwind. It's a hurricane of excitement and nervousness. This is the moment when they go, ‘What have I signed up for? What have I done? Oh, my gosh.’”

We let Derek loose backstage to mix and mingle with the nervous cast as the jitters take hold ahead of the upcoming premiere.

Check out his interview with Dylan Efron, Zac’s little bro, who teases he has some tricks up his sleeve!

“I want to think outside the box,” Dylan said. “All the stuff I learned in ‘Traitors’… bring it to the show.”

Derek also chatted with Robert Irwin, who revealed his sister Bindi might make a cameo this season. Bindi and Derek won “DWTS” as dance partners in 2015!

Robert shared, “She is here, she’s in L.A., so I think we're going to bring her in. I can't wait to see,” adding of the show, “This is a dream come true, man.”

Derek stopped by to see Hilaria Baldwin, who confessed, I'm so scared… because I'm going to dance on live TV.”

Hough also caught up with “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck, who confirmed she just had a baby eight weeks ago!