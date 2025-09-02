Celebrity News September 02, 2025
Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Are Dating (Report)
Sydney Sweeney, 27, and Scooter Braun, 44, could be Hollywood’s new power couple!
Multiple sources tell TMZ the record executive and the “Euphoria” actress are dating after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June.
Insiders say they have been on multiple dates but are keeping it “casual.”
One source shared, "Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she’s dating."
Star magazine was first to report the news.
Back in June, a TikTok user posted a video of Sydney and Scooter on a stroll together in Venice while they were both in Italy for Jeff and Lauren’s nuptials.
At the time, however, Sydney was also spotted spending time with Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom.
Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, but they split in January.
Braun was married to Yael Cohen from 2014-2021. The exes, who share three children, finalized their divorce in 2021.