‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Getty Images

Nicholas Braun, who starred as Greg Hirsch in “Succession,” was arrested over Labor Day weekend for allegedly driving under the influence

TMZ reports Braun, 37, was arrested on suspicion of DUI Impairment and Operating Without Lights in Moultonborough, New Hampshire.

He was taken into custody but released about an hour later. TMZ notes that police did not take a mug shot as their camera was out of order.

Police told People magazine the arrest occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Nicholas’ arraignment is scheduled for September 16.