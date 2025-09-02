Selena Gomez’s Perfect Wedding Gift from Steve Martin & Martin Short (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5!

They dished on how the trio will be investigating the death of doorman Lester, with Selena sharing, “It was actually such a beautiful tribute to Lester, how we kind of introduced his life in the beginning and what he wanted to be… how much he cared about everybody. And I like that we get to meet his wife, and we get to kind of be involved in it… It was really fun.”

This season has some amazing guest stars, including Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Meryl Streep and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Gomez shared, “It was such a dream to work with all of them… I do have to pinch myself at times when I'm looking at, you know, Meryl or looking at Renée or Da’Vine. I get, like, starry-eyed to this day.”

Of course, Meryl is back again, and Selena revealed that she got a little “The Devil Wears Prada 2” scoop from her about her character Miranda Priestly’s “style and how her hair was going to be.”

Plus, Selena is getting ready to say “I do” with Benny Blanco, and Steve and Martin joked about her big day.

Steve teased, “First, we're not invited… but we are going to parachute in with hand mics and do something.”

Martin added for a laugh, “Absolutely, and, you know, I'm doing a medley that, again, of songs that weren't nominated… but, again, haven't been asked.”

When Terri asked Selena what the perfect wedding gift from Steve and Martin would be, she said, “This is the gift, honestly.”

Steve also told Martin, “I have the perfect wedding gift, and we are going to give it to them together.”