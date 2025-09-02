Celebrity News September 02, 2025
Kaia Gerber & Lewis Pullman Pack On the PDA in Venice
Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman put their love on display at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.
The couple, who first sparked dating rumors back in January, shared a steamy kiss on the red carpet for "The Testament of Ann Lee.”
Kaia, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, stunned in a black gown with a sheer lace bodice and tulle skirt. People magazine noted the head-turning dress was from Givenchy’s spring ’26 collection.
Lewis, the son of Bill Pullman and Tamara Hurwitz, looked handsome in a black tuxedo.
The next day the couple was spied leaving Hotel Excelsior, both wearing all white.
Meanwhile, “The Testament of Ann Lee” is sure to be generating Oscar buzz after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation at the premiere!
The film tells the story — at times through music — of religious figure Ann Lee (Amanda Seyfried), the founder of the Shaker movement in pre-Revolutionary America. Pullman plays Ann’s devoted brother.
The movie was written and directed by the same team behind “The Brutalist,” which won three Oscars last year, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody.
For “The Brutalist,” real-life partners Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold co-wrote the film and Corbet directed. This time around they co-wrote the script, while Mona directed.