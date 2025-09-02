Bachelor Andrew Firestone & Ivana Bozilovic Split After 17 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

“The Bachelor” alum Andrew Firestone, 50, and his wife Ivana Bozilovic, 47, have separated after 17 years of marriage.

People magazine reports Firestone shared the split news in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, "Those who know us well know that family has always been at the foundation of our lives and at the center of everything we do. After much reflection and many hours of counseling we have decided that we can best serve our children and honor that commitment to family by moving forward separately as co-parents."

Andrew continued, "While this was not an easy decision, we remain united in raising our children with love, stability, and the values we share. Though no longer a couple, we will always be a family, cheering from the actual and proverbial sidelines for our children's — and each other's — happiness and success."

He closed by sharing, "Seventeen years of marriage is an achievement we deeply honor, as it brought us three extraordinary children and forged lifelong, generational bonds and friendships that will always endure."

Ivana did not address the breakup on her account, but she did write, “She’s working on three things right now: herself, her life, her future. She is ME ✨.”

Andrew, from the famous family behind Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, and Ivana, a Serbian-born model, got engaged in 2007 and wed in 2008.

They share three children: Adam, 16, Anja, 14, and Shane, 11.