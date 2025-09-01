Health & Beauty September 01, 2025
Major Hair Secret: How to Care for Your Scalp
“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with celebrity colorist Kadi Lee, who is sharing her hair tips for the summer! Scalp care protection, pre-swim hydration, and hair scarfs are her hair dos, while exposure to the sun, chlorine, and salt water are hair don’ts.
To keep her clients' hair in tip-top shape, Kadi uses products from her haircare line Highbrow Hippie, like the Root Replenish Active Growth Serum, which helps protect the scalp volume and “sunburn” of the scalp.
