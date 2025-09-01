Chloë Grace Moretz & Kate Harrison Say 'I Do' with Help from Louis V

Instagram

Chloë Grace Moretz and her longtime love Kate Harrison tied the knot Labor Day Weekend!

On Instagram, Moretz's ice-blue silk gown by Louis Vuitton took center stage in photos posted by Vogue Weddings, revealing the 28-year-old "Kick-Ass" star channeling Grace Kelly.

“It just feels like me,” Moretz said to Vogue. “I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

On her own page, Moretz posted stunning images of herself and Harrison, 34 — who wore a stunning off-white strapless number with an asymmetrical veil.

Moretz wrote, "Words can’t begin to express how this feels. Thank you @nicholasghesquiere @louisvuitton."

She went on, "Your generosity, artistry, dedication and kindness knows no bounds. We feel so incredibly grateful. Thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful. x"

Chloë's after-ceremony look was a festive ivory cowgirl ensemble, complete with 10-gallon hat and a tied-off halter top.