Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Still in 'Celebration Mode' — Not Wedding-Planning Yet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are too busy basking in the proposal afterglow to be in the wedding-planning phase — according to a new report.

A source close to Taylor and Travis tells People magazine, "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement."

Even though the rest of the world is obsessing over what their nuptials may look like, the source goes on to confirm, "They are not in the wedding-planning phase yet."

The power couple announced their engagement on August 26 via Instagram, breaking the internet.

Dropping that secret — they had reportedly become engaged almost two weeks before — was "a relief," according to the source.

"Right now," the source said, "they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it... They are glad it is out in the open."

So far, the most information has come from Travis' dad Ed Kelce.

Ed opened up to Cleveland’s News 5, confirming the proposal happened about two weeks ago.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed shared. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big, special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, 'You could do it on the side of the road, do it anyplace that makes it a special event ...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.'"