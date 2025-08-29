Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make First Public Appearance Since Their Engagement

Getty Images

Taylor Swift flashed her new bling at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday!

The singer and her fiancé Travis Kelce were spotted at a college football game, marking their first public appearance since announcing their engagement.

The couple was photographed in a suite at the stadium as they watched Travis’ alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, play the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Watch this video to see a glimpse at Swift’s sparkler as she takes a sip from her drink.

Swift’s old-mine diamond ring, said to be between seen and 10 carats, was designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. People magazine reports it could have set Travis back $3.5-$5 million.

Super Swiftie Olivia Levin, who runs the popular @swiftiesforteternity account, gushed over the ring when we spoke with her earlier this week.

She said, “Travis Kelce, I think, was a co-designer on the ring so I think he was very involved in the creation and the design of the ring and obviously probably knew what she liked because I saw that ring and I was like, ‘That is the most Taylor Swift ring ever.’”