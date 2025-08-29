Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News August 29, 2025

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make First Public Appearance Since Their Engagement

Taylor Swift flashed her new bling at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday!

The singer and her fiancé Travis Kelce were spotted at a college football game, marking their first public appearance since announcing their engagement.

The couple was photographed in a suite at the stadium as they watched Travis’ alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, play the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Watch this video to see a glimpse at Swift’s sparkler as she takes a sip from her drink.

Swift’s old-mine diamond ring, said to be between seen and 10 carats, was designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. People magazine reports it could have set Travis back $3.5-$5 million. 

Super Swiftie Olivia Levin, who runs the popular @swiftiesforteternity account, gushed over the ring when we spoke with her earlier this week.

She said, “Travis Kelce, I think, was a co-designer on the ring so I think he was very involved in the creation and the design of the ring and obviously probably knew what she liked because I saw that ring and I was like, ‘That is the most Taylor Swift ring ever.’”

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Tuesday with a carousel of photos and the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

