Selena Gomez Reveals Pics from Her Bikinis & Bridal Veils Bachelorette Party

Selena Gomez was living it up in Cabo San Lucas for her bachelorette party!

The star gave fans a glimpse inside the getaway with a series of photos and a video on Instagram.

Selena, who is engaged to Benny Blanco, wore wedding-white on more than one occasion, including a gorgeous beaded halter dress and a bikini. She paired both looks with a veil!

The festive weekend included balloons that spelled out “Bride” and “Mrs. Levin” as well as a “Bride to Be” sash and veil.

Gomez also shared plenty of pics with her girlfriends as they enjoyed the getaway to Mexico, revealing in the video that they were serenaded by a mariachi band and watched “Wedding Crashers”!

She gave a nod to Benny by setting the video to Katy Perry’s "Teenage Dream,” which he co-wrote.

While Selena was celebrating with her friends, Blanco was in Las Vegas for his bachelor party.

TMZ reports that Benny and about 20 friends hit Sin City, staying at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Blanco shared a video of himself sitting at a large table filled with food, saying to the camera, “Vegas, baby.” He captioned it, “I’ll never forget this weekend,” while tagging Resorts World.

TMZ adds that Benny and his posse hit up XS night club at Wynn on Saturday, and Blanco even got a pic with Marshmello.

Benny proposed to Selena in December 2024.