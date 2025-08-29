Hollywood’s Hot Picks of the Month! Tailgate Must-Haves for Football Season

Football season is here! Whether Saturdays are your day and you’re a die-hard college football fan, or Sundays with the pro teams is more your speed, we have the goods you need for a great season!

Matthew McConaughey totally backs the Texas Longhorns, Bradley Cooper follows the Philadelphia Eagles, and Lil Wayne is gaga over the Green Bay Packers! And they all love a good tailgate!

If you’re hosting friends, this football-shaped charcuterie board is sure to be a hit:

Or, if you’re tailgating outdoors, these mesh food covers will protect your chips, dip, and all of your delicious food:

Support your favorite NFL team with a retro team shirt: