Getty Images

Famed attorney Joe Tacopina, who successfully defended A$AP Rocky, is now working for Wendy Williams. Joe sat down with “Extra’s” Carlos Greer for an update on the queen of daytime talk.

Joe sees a different side of Wendy, despite new reports that she failed a cognitive test. A result that could keep her behind closed doors at the memory unit of an assisted living facility.

Joe told Carlos, “It’s just so unjust and so, quite frankly, despicable.”

Carlos asked, “How is she doing?”

Joe replied, “She is personally doing great. As a human being, she is as lucid as they come.”

Greer noted, “Recent reports indicated that she has frontal temporal dementia and aphasia. I've spoken to Wendy, she denies it. You deny it. Where is this coming from?”

Tacopina explained, “People have been tippy-toeing around it. They won't say it… First of all, there is a HIPPA violation you can't release and discuss someone's medical records in public without her consent.”

Joe claimed, “No one has seen this report yet.”

Carlos asked, “Not even Wendy?”

Tacopino confirmed, “Not even Wendy. Not us, her guardianship lawyers.”

Joe went on to talk about what’s next, saying, “Next steps for her is to complete the medical diagnosis by the neutral physician… Then, hopefully, the guardianship attorney pushes this judge to make a ruling and it's the right ruling. Then game, set and match… If it's the wrong ruling, I'll get involved in a big way because we are going to need a jury to solve this.”

Carlos asked about Wendy’s outlook and wanting to help others.

Joe said, “Better to be me with a platform so I can expose the system… Wendy has a platform… Celebrities have gone to see her… We are approaching three years, she cannot live her life… She is happy it is her, because hopefully it will put an end to this kind of abuse.”