‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Fandom Getting Increasingly Toxic as Series Finale Approaches

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is in its third and final season, and fans are are digging in over whose side they’re on when it comes to the love triangle between Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad.

Fans are lining up behind Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah on who should be dating Belly — but passions have boiled over into shocking toxicity.

Actors Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, who play Jeremiah and Conrad, respectively, have been faced with online bullying, doxxing, and death threats!

Prime Video, the studio behind the show, is defending the cast, writing on Instagram Story, “We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech.”

The aim was to stop online attacks and ban fans for breaking community guidelines.

The studio also double downed on X, writing, “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

The show also shared a video graphic on its TikTok that read, “The summer we started acting normal online.”

The show captioned the post, “The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are.”

Gavin recently weighed in on how he is dealing with the cyberbullying, telling The New York Times, “I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I really haven’t seen that much hate. The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny. I think it’s important to also understand and realize that this is a fictional story — and it’s also not me.”

“I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens,” Casalegno added. “And I think that’s why Amazon did a good job of stepping in and being like, ‘Hey, no bullying.’ Though, not really going so well.”