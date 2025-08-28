Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” has a new pro!

Jan Ravnik, a Taylor Swift backup dancer from her Eras Tour, is joining Season 34.

“Good Morning America” announced the news on Thursday with a recorded message from Jan.

Wes Klain

He shared, "I traveled all around the world with Eras Tour, and now I'm coming to the ballroom stage for ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Mirrorball never goes out of style, and we are ready to win it."

Ravnik has also working alongside other big names like Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars and Paula Abdul.

When it comes to celebrities joining “DWTS” Season 34, we know Robert Irwin, TikTok personality Alix Earl, and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” stars Jenn Affleck and Whitney Leavitt have been confirmed.

The full list of celebrity dancers will be announced September 3 on “Good Morning America.”

This season Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and “Extra” host Derek Hough are expected to return as judges alongside hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.