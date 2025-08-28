Getty Images

The future is bright for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who just announced their engagement!

While they haven’t gotten married yet, the couple is reportedly thinking about all the details of building a life together.

A source told Us Weekly, “They absolutely want a family. Their dream is to have kids.”

The insider claimed that the two probably won’t “wait too long” for kids, adding, “She’s in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away.”

More than 10 years ago, Swift expressed her desire to have kids one day. In a 2012 feature for Cosmopolitan, she said, “Being a mom full-time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them. One day, I’m sure.“

According to Page Six, the couple is also eyeing an $18M mansion in Ohio,

Local sources told the outlet that the couple looked at the home, which is located in Hunting Valley.

An insider revealed that the property is mostly unlived in because the previous owner died during the COVID-19 pandemic and “barely lived” there after the property was completed in 2018.

The estate sits on over 61 acres, and boasts six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It has a wine cellar, a billiards room, a pool, and a home gym.

Last month, rumors were swirling that Taylor and Travis were house-hunting when they were spotted at a French bistro, JoJo’s, in Chagrin Falls, which is near his hometown of Cleveland Heights.

Another source told Us Weekly that they are looking at “different destinations” for their forever home.

The insider said, “They aren’t 100 percent sure where they will plant roots, so that’s why they have been looking around.”

Swift already has an impressive real estate portfolio, so it remains to be seen if she’ll be adding a home in Ohio to her list.

Earlier this week, Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on Instagram. The post already has over 33 million likes!