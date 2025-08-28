Celebrity News August 28, 2025
Selena Gomez Reacts to ‘Bestie’ Taylor Swift’s Engagement
Selena Gomez showed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce some love on Instagram after they got engaged.
Gomez shared a photo from their engagement on Instagram Stories and wrote, "When bestie gets engaged.” She included a smiling face with hearts emoji.
Selena also reshared a post from a fan celebrating Taylor and Travis getting engaged within months of Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco.
The post featured a side-by-side image of their proposals with a message Taylor wrote to Selena on Twitter in 2009 that said, "Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too."
The fan added “16 years later” with the holding-back-tears emoji.
Back when Selena got engaged in December, Taylor commented on her Instagram announcement, writing, "Yes, I will be the flower girl."
“Extra” spoke with Selena just weeks after she got engaged, and she dished on Benny’s proposal. Watch!