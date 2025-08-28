Getty Images

Selena Gomez showed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce some love on Instagram after they got engaged.

Gomez shared a photo from their engagement on Instagram Stories and wrote, "When bestie gets engaged.” She included a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Selena also reshared a post from a fan celebrating Taylor and Travis getting engaged within months of Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The post featured a side-by-side image of their proposals with a message Taylor wrote to Selena on Twitter in 2009 that said, "Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too."

The fan added “16 years later” with the holding-back-tears emoji.

Back when Selena got engaged in December, Taylor commented on her Instagram announcement, writing, "Yes, I will be the flower girl."