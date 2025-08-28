Ouch! Anne Hathaway Takes a Tumble on the Set of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Backgrid

Anne Hathway is a little the worse for wear after taking a tumble down a stoop on the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2" in NYC.

Photos and videos show the actress stumbling and falling, and what appears to be a broken high heel.

Anne was wearing a sheer plaid blouse over a black tank top with a black pleated skirt and strappy heels when she fell.

She was also holding black bag and a bagel.

Hathaway recovered quickly, jumping up and holding her bagel in the air, declaring, “She’s fine!”

Anne is returning for the sequel as Andy Sachs, alongside Meryl Streep as the iconic Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.

According to Variety, the second film will center on Miranda “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against [Emily], now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

Fans have also spied Patrick Brammall on set, the actor cast to play Andy’s new love interest.

The sequel will be packed with stars! It was recently announced that Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet and Rachel Bloom are also on board.

Dua Lipa, Zayn, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer and Emma Roberts have been spotted filming scenes for the highly anticipated film.

In April 2024, “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario asked Anne what needed to happen for a sequel and if he needed to dress up and play all the characters.

Anne replied, "That's a really good idea. I think TikTok should make a sequel and you cast yourself, and I'm totally there for that. But from us, I wouldn't hold out too much hope."

Months later, it was announced that the sequel was happening!