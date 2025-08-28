George Clooney Hits ‘Jay Kelly’ Venice Film Festival Premiere After Battling Illness

Getty Images

George Clooney was all smiles at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his highly anticipated film “Jay Kelly" on Thursday night.

A tux-clad Clooney was joined on the red carpet by his beautiful wife Amal, who turned heads in a form-fitting fuchsia gown.

At one point, George and Amal shared a sweet moment when he kissed her hand!

Clooney braved the premiere after battling an illness that had forced him to cancel several appearances at the film festival.

Earlier on Thursday, the film’s director Noah Baumbach addressed Clooney’s absence at a press conference, saying, “Even movie stars get sick.”

Beforehand, the moderator told the press, “As you may know, George Clooney is not gonna be here because he has a bad sinus infection. We think he should be on the red carpet tonight, but he is very sorry he cannot be with us.”

On Wednesday, George skipped a cast and crew dinner, as well as press events, to let his body rest.

Clooney’s rep told People magazine, “Unfortunately, George has a sinus infection and, under doctor’s orders, he has had to scale back his activities today.”

A few nights before he got sick, George and Amal were photographed heading to the famed Ristorante da Ivo with his cast via water taxi.

Earlier this week, George and Amal held hands while arriving for the annual film festival.