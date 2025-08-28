Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Expecting Baby #4 (Report)

Getty

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have another baby on the way!

Hola! reports Anna is pregnant at 44 with their fourth child.

The stars are already the mom and dad of twins Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and Mary, 5.

Instagram

A source tells Hola! that Enrique and Anna are “overjoyed” with the baby news, and that Kournikova is about halfway through her pregnancy.

Iglesias and Kournikova have been together since 2001, and have largely kept their family out of the spotlight.

Enrique opened up to “Today” about being a dad in December 2023, saying his son was wide-eyed when he first saw him at rehearsals.

The singer shared, “My son, when he saw me at rehearsal, it was like, ‘What?!’ Because he’s seen a lot of music videos and videos on stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like ‘Oh, my God.’ He was like watching an alien or UFO, in a good way. He was amazed.”

He also recalled a cute story about the kids singing one of his songs after picking them up from school.

Iglesias said of Mary, “Whenever I go to pick her up at school, I pick up all of them, and she’s always the one that starts singing ‘I Like It’ a lot of times. And then they all start singing it together. It’s the cutest thing ever. That’s her favorite song.”