Christina Haack & Joshua Hall Finalize Divorce

Instagram

Christina Haack and her ex Josh Hall’s divorce has been finalized.

More than a year after their split, a judge signed off on their divorce.

In the docs, obtained by E! News, both waived their right to spousal support.

Christina agreed to pay Josh an equalization payment of $300,000, which happened in May.

Christina was able to come up with the amount thanks to the sale of their property in Nashville.

Haack also forked over $40,000 for his legal fees, but the doc noted that each side “shall be solely responsible” for any costs going forward.

The agreement also included a payment of $100,000 that Haack made to Hall in September 2024.

As for the settlement, Christina is keeping their former homes in Newport Beach, California, and Franklin, Tennessee, while Josh has full ownership of his property in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.

In terms of cars, Josh is keeping a 2021 Bentley, 1970 Chevelle, and 1982 DeLorean. Christina has the keys for two 2021 Yukons.

Hall also retains any business-related interests and LLCs that were created and acquired after the separation.

In May, news broke that the two reached a divorce settlement.

Her rep told Us Weekly in a statement , “Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation. She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

Haack posted about the news on Instagram Stories, too, writing, “Huge thank you to the Disso Queen @LauraWasserOfficial and team… You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace. I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance.”

Christina added she is “grateful” to have the divorce behind her so she can “move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings.”